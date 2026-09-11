Body of 16th mountaineer killed in avalanche found in Kabardino-Balkaria

Rescuers found the body of another mountaineer killed in an avalanche several days ago during search and rescue operations in the Bezengi Gorge on Saturday.

The body of the penultimate tourist killed in an avalanche in the Bezengi Gorge in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria region was found by rescuers on Saturday, the press service of the regional branch of Russian EMERCOM reports.

It said the body of one mountaineer had been found on Saturday.

“The total number of people killed is 16. The fate of one mountaineer remains unknown,”

- Kabardino-Balkaria Emergencies Ministry.

The mountaineer’s body was evacuated to Nalchik by helicopter. Search and rescue operations in Bezengi have been suspended for the day. They will resume at dawn on Sunday. A Mi-8 helicopter operated by Russian EMERCOM will take part in the search.

The tragedy occurred on the evening of Sept. 6, when an avalanche came down from Mount Mizhirgi onto a group of 33 mountaineers. A criminal investigation has been opened.