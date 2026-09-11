Vestnik Kavkaza

Polling station opens near Akkuyu nuclear power plant for Russian State Duma election

Плакат про Выборы в Государственную думу РФ в 2026 году
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A polling station for early voting in Russia’s State Duma election opened on Saturday in Mersin province, where Rosatom is building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

Early voting in Russia’s State Duma election began on Saturday in Türkiye’s Mersin province, where Rosatom is nearing completion of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the Russian Embassy in Ankara informs.

Sergey Butskikh, director general of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, cast his ballot there on Saturday. A young voter who had become eligible to vote for the first time also cast his ballot at the station. As is customary, he was presented with a gift.

The polling station in Mersin is operating at the Akkuyu International Education Complex in the city of Silifke through September 14 inclusive.

265 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.