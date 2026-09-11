A polling station for early voting in Russia’s State Duma election opened on Saturday in Mersin province, where Rosatom is building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

Early voting in Russia’s State Duma election began on Saturday in Türkiye’s Mersin province, where Rosatom is nearing completion of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the Russian Embassy in Ankara informs.

Sergey Butskikh, director general of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, cast his ballot there on Saturday. A young voter who had become eligible to vote for the first time also cast his ballot at the station. As is customary, he was presented with a gift.

The polling station in Mersin is operating at the Akkuyu International Education Complex in the city of Silifke through September 14 inclusive.