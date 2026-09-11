Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reviews 4th UN Climate Week in Baku

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement reviewing the results of the 4th UN Climate Week, held in Baku from September 7 to 11.

Up to 2,700 delegates from over 140 countries took part in the 4th UN Climate Week in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the event’s outcome.

It said Azerbaijan hosted the 4th Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Baku Convention Center from September 7 to 11, alongside the Baku Climate Action Week.

A total of 68 events were held during the week. They were attended by delegations from various countries, as well as representatives of international organisations and NGOs, the private sector and academia.

In addition, 8 mandated sessions were held as part of UNFCCC Climate Week, focusing on various areas of the international climate agenda arising from decisions of the Conference of the Parties. Events hosted by the COP30 and COP31 presidencies were also held, along with a number of sessions as part of the UNFCCC Executive Forum.