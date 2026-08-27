CIA chief sent to Russia by Trump personally - Media

CIA Director John Ratcliffe was personally dispatched to Moscow by President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

The mission was "so sensitive" that even some senior White House officials, Trump's trusted aides and military leaders were not informed.

European officials were also unaware of the visit until after it had taken place, the Wall Street Journal said. Ratcliffe reportedly reaffirmed US commitment to NATO's Article 5, discussed Russia‑Iran cooperation, and talked about Ukraine settlement talks with Russian counterparts.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin confirmed that intelligence matters were discussed during the Moscow meeting.