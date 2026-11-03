CSTO may consider invoking charter's article 25 against Armenia

The Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) may consider invoking Article 25 of the organization's charter against Armenia, provided the relevant item is included in the approved agenda, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said on the sidelines of the 4th Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

According to him, if the agenda was approved on November 10, the issue would be discussed at a meeting of the Collective Security Council. He noted that Armenia's decision to suspend its participation was a unilateral decision, while the position of the leaders of CSTO member states would become clear after the Council meeting.

Masadykov also said that Russia had submitted a draft decision on invoking Article 25 of the CSTO Charter against Armenia. He explained that the issue concerned membership fees and Armenia's presence in the organization without participating in its activities for the third consecutive year.