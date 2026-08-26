CSTO responds to question about Armenia's withdrawal

A decision on expelling Armenia from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is the prerogative of the supreme commanders of the member states, but all circumstances would have to be taken into account, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with TASS.

"The CSTO’s decision on whether or not to expel Armenia is a decision for the CSTO Collective Security Council, whose members are the supreme commanders of our member states. The decision is theirs. But I believe that all circumstances and factors should always be taken into account when making decisions," Masadykov said.

He noted that Armenia is de facto not participating in discussions within the CSTO, but de jure remains a member of the organization.

"You know, we have been discussing this issue for a long time. De facto, as of today, Armenia does not participate in discussions of issues within the CSTO. De facto, Armenia does not send its personnel or military servicemen to fill quota-based positions in the CSTO Secretariat, and for the third year now, Armenia has not paid its membership dues. But de jure, they remain members of the CSTO," Masadykov said.

Earlier, Pashinyan said in parliament that he favored Armenia’s expulsion from the CSTO and would be pleased if that happened. Presenting the government’s program for 2026-2031 in parliament, the Armenian prime minister said that the country did not intend to step up its participation in the CSTO over the next five years.