Central Election Commission head re-elected in Azerbaijan

The first session of Azerbaijan's newly formed Central Election Commission (CEC) took place in Baku on Monday, April 27.

Mazahir Panahov was unanimously re-elected to the post of CEC chairman during the meeting.

A deputy chairman and two secretaries were also chosen. Rovzat Gasimov was appointed deputy chairman of the CEC, while Arif Mukhtarov and Mikayil Rahimov were elected as commission secretaries.

The decision was put to a vote and received the full support of all CEC members.

Panahov has served as head of Azerbaijan's CEC since 2000.