Christians and Catholics around the world celebrate Easter

On Sunday, April 12, believers around the world celebrate Easter, the Resurrection of Christ — a holiday symbolizing the victory of life over death and traditionally the most important date in the Orthodox calendar.

On Saturday night, a festive liturgy was held at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral, led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus'. Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the service.

In a message published on the Kremlin website, the head of state congratulated all Orthodox believers and his compatriots on Easter, noting that the holiday fills millions of hearts with sincere joy, faith in the all-conquering power of life, and the triumph of love, goodness, and justice.

Putin added that Easter unites Russians around age-old traditions and enduring spiritual and moral values.

"The Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations play an enormous creative role in preserving our rich historical and cultural heritage, strengthening the institution of the family, and raising the younger generations",

Vladimir Putin said.

Earlier, the Holy Fire, symbolizing the light of Christ's Resurrection, descended at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. On the eve of Easter, the sacred fire was delivered to Moscow for the festive liturgies.