City on Moon may appear in less than 10 years - Musk

SpaceX’s key goal is to set up the first city on the Moon in less than 10 years, founder Elon Musk said.

"SpaceX has already shifted focus to building a self-growing city on the Moon, as we can potentially achieve that in less than 10 years, whereas Mars would take 20+ years," Elon Musk said.

He noted that a window for a flight to Mars opens once every 26 months and travel time amounts to six months, while trips to the Moon can be carried out once every 10 days, and last for only two days.

According to the billionaire, the company "will also strive to build a Mars city and begin doing so in about 5 to 7 years."