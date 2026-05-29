Pashinyan announces construction of international highway in northern Armenia

Following the Zangezur Corridor, Yerevan will begin building roads in northern Armenia with the goal of creating another transit corridor within Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced today.

During a meeting with residents of the village of Achajur (Tavush province), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan outlined plans to build another international highway in the north of the country, following the roads of the Zangezur Corridor in the south.

The Prime Minister explained that the transit road will pass through the Tavush, Lori, and Shirak provinces of Armenia and will be a toll road. Although Pashinyan did not name these countries, the locations of the mentioned provinces make it clear that he is referring to a route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye.