Türkiye to improve relations with Israel after establishment of the State of Palestine

To restore economic and political relations with Türkiye, Israel will need to normalize the situation in the Gaza Strip and implement UN Resolution 181 on the two-state solution, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated.

In an interview with Japanese media, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan acknowledged the realistic prospect of normalizing relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv, but pointed to the necessary preconditions.

There are two such conditions, both related to ending the Palestinian crisis: Israel must ensure the establishment of the State of Palestine and resolve humanitarian issues in the Gaza Strip.