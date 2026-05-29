US seized 1 bln in cryptocurrency from Iran

Due to US actions in the digital market, Iran has lost access to $1 bln in cryptocurrency, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reported.

The US is actively blocking Iranian citizens and organizations from participating in cryptocurrency and digital token platforms, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent informed.

The US Secretary explained that Iranian individuals' cryptocurrency capital has reached billions in dollar terms, and US authorities are doing everything they can to identify and confiscate Iranian crypto assets in order to implement their policy of economic pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Bessent estimates that in May, Washington confiscated $500 mln worth of digital assets from Iranian cryptocurrency holders through various means. By the beginning of this month, the amount of crypto assets confiscated from Iranian citizens and organizations had already reached $500 mln, meaning Iran has now lost approximately $1 bln in cryptocurrency.