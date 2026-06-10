Direct flights to connect Moscow and Jordanian resort of Aqaba

Jordan's national carrier, Royal Jordanian Airlines, will launch direct flights between Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, creating new opportunities for Russian travelers.

Tickets for the new route, which will operate twice weekly, are expected to go on sale soon.

Aqaba is a Red Sea resort and a convenient gateway for trips to Petra and other notable sites.

While flights to Jordan traditionally operate to Amman, the new route opens up a beach destination for the tourist market. Aqaba is a year-round destination, and its rich underwater life appeals to snorkelers and divers.

Russian citizens do not need a visa to travel to Jordan. Tour operators see potential in the new route and are ready to purchase blocks of seats and develop tour programs, ATOR reported.