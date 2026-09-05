EU assesses Armenia visa-free travel prospects by 2029

European officials have urged caution over predictions of EU‑Armenia visa‑free travel by 2029, calling such expectations overly optimistic.

"Is it too early to predict whether 2029 or another date will be the moment of visa liberalisation? I would say so, but it's still too early to be precise",

European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said.

Yerevan has set the goal of achieving full visa‑free travel with the EU by 2029.

Late last year, the European Commission presented Armenia with a roadmap for gradual visa liberalisation, with Yerevan expected to meet a number of conditions.