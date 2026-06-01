Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran launches online registration for ships passing through Hormuz

Iran launches online registration for ships passing through Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran has launched an online registration system for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing transit requests to be submitted 24/7 from anywhere in the world.

Iran has launched online registration for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim news agency informs.

Shipping companies and crews from around the world can now submit transit requests through the strait at any time. Online registration is processed through Iran's Strait of Hormuz Authority.

Last month, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Iran's Strait of Hormuz Authority as part of the Economic Rage campaign targeting Iran's oil exports and transportation networks.

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