EU to create new intelligence unit - report

The European Commission will set up a new intelligence unit under President Ursula von der Leyen for the greater efficiency of the use of information gathered by national spy agencies, the Financial Times newspaper said, citing sources.

"The EC is examining how to strengthen its security and intelligence capabilities. As part of this approach, the creation of a dedicated cell within the [secretariat-general] is being considered," the statement reads.

The official added that "the concept is being developed and discussions are ongoing. No specific timeline has been set."

The EC and EU national intelligence agencies must collate intelligence for joint purposes in order to "be effective and useful to partners."

The plan has not been formally communicated to all the EU’s 27 member states.

According to the sources, "the move is opposed by senior officials at the EU’s diplomatic service, which oversees the bloc’s Intelligence and Situation Center (Intcen), who fear it will duplicate the unit’s role and threaten its future."