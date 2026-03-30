Erdoğan announces 5G network launch across Türkiye

Next-generation 5G networks will be operational across Türkiye in the next two years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced today.

In two years, every corner of Türkiye will have access to the latest 5G networks, the 5th generation of mobile communications based on telecommunications standards, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced today.

"If you want to be strong, have deterrent power, and be respected in the world, you must accelerate the development of cyberspace and take measures to ensure cybersecurity,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

According to Turkish leader, cybersecurity must be take in account, referring to the wars and conflicts currently unfolding in Türkiye's immediate vicinity, particularly in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and Iran.