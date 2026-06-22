Erdoğan called on European NATO countries to take greater responsibility

The Turkish President believes it is necessary to strengthen NATO's European pillar. He noted that this is their shared priority at the July NATO summit.

NATO member countries in Europe need to take on more responsibility within the alliance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a relevant statement ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara in early July.

"Strengthening the European pillar of the alliance and its deterrence capability is our shared priority at the NATO summit in Ankara. We consider it important to strengthen transatlantic ties and for European allies to take on more responsibility,”

– the Turkish leader said.