European Commission chief announces details of new anti-Russian sanctions

The European Commission has presented a new, 20th, package of sanctions against Russia, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

According to her, they introduce a full maritime services ban for Russian crude oil.

"As shipping is a global business, we propose to enact this full ban in coordination with like-minded partners after a decision of the G7. We are listing 43 more vessels part of the shadow fleet - reaching 640 in total," von der Leyen said.

The EU will take measures against crypto currencies, companies trading them and platforms enabling crypto trade, to close an avenue for circumvention.

The EU will also introduce new import bans on metals, chemicals, and critical minerals, not yet under sanctions, worth over €570 million.

Earlier, the Commission said that it is going to put the new sanctions package into effect by February 24.