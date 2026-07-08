European MPs call for probe of FIFA boss over Trump contacts

European lawmakers have called for a probe into FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, after the organisation’s unprecedented decision to overturn the World Cup suspension of US striker Folarin Balogun, raising questions about whether pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump impacted the move.

A group of members of the European parliament on Tuesday launched an initiative calling for an investigation into Infantino’s role in the decision.

A letter being shared in the European parliament urged football associations across the European Union to seek a formal FIFA review of the decision-making process and any possible political interference.

Balogun, who is the US’s top goalscorer in the tournament, was shown a red card during the U.S. victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, which normally would force him to sit out the next game.

However, FIFA lifted his suspension for a match against Belgium on Monday, after Trump called Infantino, who he has been friendly with for years. FIFA said the decision was made by its disciplinary committee.

It marks the first time in modern World Cup history that a red card during the tournament has not resulted in a suspension.