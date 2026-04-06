Explosions rock Iran's Kharg Island

Explosions were heard on Iran’s Kharg Island in the Gulf following US-Israeli airstrikes, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

Mehr News Agency said U.S. and Israeli warplanes carried out several airstrikes on the island, causing multiple explosions.

The U.S. military conducted strikes on military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, Axios reported, citing a senior US official.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said that all military targets on the Kharg Island “have been completely destroyed.” Trump also expressed interest in “controlling” Iranian oil, suggesting that seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, was among the options under consideration.