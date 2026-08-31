FIFA to spend millions on Infantino image campaign

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has signed a €2.5 million contract with British marketing agency Ten Toes Media to improve the image of its president, Gianni Infantino, over 22 months, British media reported.

The agency will manage FIFA's social media, protecting the president's reputation and promoting a positive image.

Infantino became FIFA president in February 2016. His recent push to sell World Cup rights to private investors has drawn criticism, with UEFA threatening a 2030 World Cup boycott. The next FIFA presidential election is set for March 18, 2027.