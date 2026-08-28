Fidan, Al Thani hold talks on security in the Middle East

Today, the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Qatar spoke by phone discussing the latest developments in the Middle East and ways to restore peace and stability in the region.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on a phone call held this evening between Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. The two countries’ top diplomats focused their discussion on security in the Persian Gulf and the wider Middle East.

In this context, the ministers discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar to help de-escalate the broader range of conflicts across the Middle East.

They also discussed the current developments in the region, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and a new flashpoint in Syria, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed the Abu al-Duhur base last week.