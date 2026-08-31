First wedding in 34 years held in Khojaly village

The first wedding in 34 years has taken place in the village of Seyidbeyli in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service announced.

The groom took part in the 44‑Day Patriotic War, fighting on the Aghdara front.

Residents of Seyidbeyli and guests from other regions blessed the newlyweds. The memory of the martyrs who made this joyful event possible was also honored, and gratitude was expressed to the heroes who contributed to the liberation of the Motherland.