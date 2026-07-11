Flights connecting Astana, Almaty with Ankara to operate daily

Turkish low-cost carrier AJET will significantly ramp up its flight frequencies from Astana and Almaty to Ankara starting this August, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

The airline is scheduled to expand its operations on the Astana-Ankara and Almaty-Ankara routes, increasing flight frequencies from two to seven times per week for each destination.

"The increase in the number of flights will contribute to the further strengthening of business, trade, economic and tourism cooperation between the countries," the ministry said.

The expansion aligns with a broader institutional strategy by the ministry to systematically broaden the geography of Kazakhstan's international flight networks and boost frequencies along high-demand strategic transit routes.