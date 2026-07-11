Vestnik Kavkaza

Flights connecting Astana, Almaty with Ankara to operate daily

Flights connecting Astana, Almaty with Ankara to operate daily
© Photo: Yaroslav Lobanov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish low-cost carrier AJET will significantly ramp up its flight frequencies from Astana and Almaty to Ankara starting this August, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

The airline is scheduled to expand its operations on the Astana-Ankara and Almaty-Ankara routes, increasing flight frequencies from two to seven times per week for each destination.

"The increase in the number of flights will contribute to the further strengthening of business, trade, economic and tourism cooperation between the countries," the ministry said.

The expansion aligns with a broader institutional strategy by the ministry to systematically broaden the geography of Kazakhstan's international flight networks and boost frequencies along high-demand strategic transit routes.

395 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.