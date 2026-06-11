Foreign investment in Georgia up nearly 50 percent - Kobakhidze

Foreign direct investment in Georgia rose by 50% during the first part of 2026, reflecting the government's sound policy, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a briefing.

"Very large investors are coming to our country, and there have been many such cases in recent months...In the future, we will make every effort to further strengthen our country's economic image and will work very actively with investors",

Kobakhidze stated.

According to preliminary data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Sakstat), foreign direct investment increased by 47.7% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching $271.2 million. The growth was driven by higher equity and debt indicators. Foreign companies are investing primarily in finance and insurance, real estate, and information and communications.