Fourth Climate Week gets underway in Baku

The fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is underway in Baku, organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, will host discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, expanding international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are expected to attend the events.

The fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions, and other events focusing on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

The events will further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.