Galuzin holds meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev held a meeting in Moscow today.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the diplomats discussed “a number of current issues in bilateral relations”.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a recent agreement between Moscow and Baku on the aftermath of the December 2024 crash of an AZAL passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny.

On 15 April, the foreign ministries of Russia and Azerbaijan issued a joint statement announcing that the parties had reached an appropriate settlement of the consequences, including compensation, for the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft near Aktau on 25 December 2024.