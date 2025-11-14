Gaza could be divided into two parts

The United States is planning for the long-term division of Gaza into a “green zone” under Israeli and international military control, where reconstruction would start, and a “red zone” to be left in ruins.

Foreign forces will initially deploy alongside Israeli soldiers in the east of Gaza, leaving the devastated strip divided by the current Israeli-controlled “yellow line”, according to U.S. military planning documents seen by the Guardian and sources briefed on American plans.

U.S. military planners also see reconstruction inside the “green zone” as part of a nebulous path to reuniting Gaza by convincing Palestinian civilians to move across the line of Israeli control.

“As things progress and you create conditions for there to be significant progress on reconstruction, you [will] have Gazan civilians moving there beginning to thrive. People will say ‘hey we want that’, and so it evolves in that direction. No one’s talking about a military operation to force it," the US official said.

Trump's Gaza peace plan

The UN Security Council will vote November 17 on a resolution endorsing U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. The creation of an international stabilisation force underpins Trump’s 20-point “peace plan”. The U.S. hopes a draft UN security council resolution giving the force a formal mandate will pass early next week and expects firm details of troop commitments to follow.