Gazprom boosts gas supplies to Central Asia by 70 percent

Gazprom has increased its combined gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan by nearly 70% this year, CEO Alexey Miller said during a meeting ahead of Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Workers' Day.

"We are seeing strong results in Central Asia this year as well. We have increased our combined supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan by nearly 70%," Miller said.

He added that Russian underground gas storage facilities are already 90% full ahead of winter.

"Russian underground storage facilities are now already filled to 90% of the target volume. By the start of the heating season, as is customary, they will of course be full. Both our Russian consumers and, I would like to note, our Belarusian friends can feel completely confident about the coming winter," Miller said.

The minister noted that Gazprom will bring its operational gas reserves in underground storage facilities to 73.296 bln cubic meters this year, setting a new all-time record for Russia's gas industry.