Georgia-China upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili exchanged congratulations over the 34th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and jointly announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Tbilisi and Beijing have decided to elevate Georgia-China relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili said at a joint briefing with Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian.

“To mark the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and China, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili made an important joint statement in our congratulatory messages: the strategic partnership between our two countries will be raised to a higher level - a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Khvtisiashvili said.

He recalled that the upgrade to a strategic partnership in 2023 had been a very important step for Tbilisi-Beijing relations.

“A new chapter of enduring partnership has opened, creating numerous avenues for productive cooperation,” Khvtisiashvili added.

The diplomat noted that Georgia had thereby reaffirmed its firm commitment and readiness to advance cooperation across a range of fields. The envoy expressed confidence that joint projects between the two countries would continue to deliver significant results.

“I am confident that the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Georgia and China will continue to flourish, serving the interests of our countries and our peoples,” Khvtisiashvili stated.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze stressed that today marks a very important moment for Georgia and China.

“Over these three years we have significantly deepened our political and economic ties, introduced a visa-free regime, launched direct flights, and achieved tangible results in trade and the economy,” Kobakhidze said, adding that this higher level of relations will yield even greater outcomes for the development of bilateral ties.