Georgia and US discuss prospects for cooperation and Middle East

Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili held a meeting with Acting US Ambassador to Tbilisi Alan Purcell

The two sides addressed multi-vector cooperation between Tbilisi and Washington, including prospects for further development of bilateral economic ties.

"The parties discussed a wide range of cooperation issues between Georgia and the United States, including prospects for the development of bilateral economic relations",

the Georgian Foreign Ministry stated.

Khvtisiashvili and Purcell also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and the region.