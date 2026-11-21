Georgia and the USA have been crowned winners of the inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup, with Georgia beating the US 38–10 in their head-to-head clash.

Georgia topped the standings with 29 points, finishing the tournament unbeaten.

Under the competition rules there is no final match; the winners of each group are declared champions. Georgia finished first in the Europe–Africa–Asia group, while the US led the Americas–Pacific group.

The tournament was launched to replace the traditional summer and autumn test matches, with 24 nations split into two divisions of 12 in its first edition.

Last week Georgia claimed its 300th all-time win, defeating Tonga 55–31 in a Nations Cup match.