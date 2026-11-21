Türkiye is pressing the EU to ease Schengen visa procedures for its citizens, a request discussed at a meeting in Ankara attended by delegations from Schengen Area countries, the EU and the European Commission.

Ankara wants the application process simplified, processing times shortened and the number of required documents reduced, according to TRT Haber. Türkiye also continues to insist on the complete removal of visa restrictions for its citizens.

The issue was addressed during a meeting of the Local Schengen Cooperation group in Ankara this week, which brought together representatives from Schengen Area countries, the EU and the European Commission.

The Turkish delegation highlighted the country's deep integration with the EU across various sectors and urged the removal of obstacles Turkish citizens face when applying for entry permits.

The discussion specifically touched on individuals who have previously held Schengen visas, with Türkiye advocating broader use of the "cascade" mechanism, which allows multiple-entry visas with longer validity periods.

The challenges faced by Turkish truck drivers on European routes were also raised. Turkish representatives stressed the need to lift restrictions on the duration of stay for transport operators within the Schengen Area, noting that these limits hinder trade with the EU.