Georgian opposition ready for dialogue with Russia

Angelina Zhestkaya

Representatives of the Georgian opposition party "Gakharia For Georgia" have declared their readiness to establish a dialogue with Moscow.

Georgia should speak with Russia to protect its national interests, Tata Khvedeliani, a member of parliament from the opposition Gakharia For Georgia party said. Thus she commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement on the need to establish a dialogue with Moscow.

"For our political force, there is nothing unacceptable in this. The fact that any (European – ed.) country tries and intends to establish a dialogue with Russia is welcome,”

– Tata Khvedeliani said.

She noted that there are no double standards here. Regarding whether Georgia should support sanctions against Russia, Khvedeliani stated that "it is important to consider the country's context," but did not provide any details.