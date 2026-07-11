Georgia's PM accuses EU's Kallas of acting against 'will of people'

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has accused EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas of disregarding the choice of the Georgian people, describing her recent remarks as reflecting Brussels' "shameful attitude" towards Tbilisi.

"Of course, this is an absolutely shameful and highly grave attitude that deserves a harsh assessment. When the High Representative of the European Union fails to recognise and actively opposes the will of the Georgian people and the people themselves - this is a very serious matter," Kobakhidze said.

The PM also asserted that Kallas does not recognise Georgia's sovereignty over its entire territory.

Kobakhidze's comments came in response to Kallas's earlier statement, in which she noted that European authorities do not really have connections with with the Georgian government and do not support it. Kallas added that Brussels want to support the people of Georgia instead.