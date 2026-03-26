Hotels in Middle East may be targeted by Iran - media

Iran has warned Middle Eastern countries of potential attacks on hotels housing US military personnel, Fars reported, citing sources in the Iranian military command.

The warning is primarily directed at the UAE and Bahrain. The IRGC has sent messages to hotels in these countries strongly urging them to refuse accommodation to US troops.

The threat of Iranian strikes on hotels could also extend to hotels in the capitals of Lebanon and Syria, as well as at Djibouti Airport, Fars reported.

Any hotels in the Middle East that do not promptly evict US military personnel will be considered legitimate military targets by Iran.