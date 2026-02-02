Hungary files lawsuit against EU

Hungary has filed a lawsuit in the European Court of Justice against the EU's ban on energy supplies from Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

The decision by the Council of the EU to ban Russian gas has come into force, he noted, adding that the Hungarian government, as planned, immediately filed a lawsuit with the EU Court of Justice demanding its annulment.

"This lawsuit must be considered," Peter Szijjarto said.

On January 26, the Council of the EU finally approved a complete ban on Russian LNG supplies to the EU from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. Violations of this ban will be subject to significant fines. Similar plans are being developed in Brussels for Russian oil and nuclear fuel.