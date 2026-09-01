IAEA inspectors have no access to Iran's nuclear facilities - report

Iran is continuing to deny international inspectors access to its nuclear facilities, according to the UN atomic watchdog, Bloomberg reported.

The IAEA's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi appealed for a negotiated resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict and demanded that Iran allow inspectors to resume their work with the utmost urgency.

IAEA monitors said they still can’t verify the location or status of Iran’s stockpile of near-bomb grade uranium. The IAEA report states that the agency's lack of information about Iran's nuclear material and access to facilities is a matter of proliferation concern.

Grossi stressed that Iran needs to allow inspectors back in “with the utmost urgency.”

The IAEA report was published as the U.S. launched a fresh wave of strikes against targets in Iran, escalating hostilities as the two sides grapple for control of the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway.

The move followed the first clashes in about a month on Monday, with neither side prepared to cede ground or commit to a resumption in peace talks, let alone negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.