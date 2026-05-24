IRGC allows over 30 vessels to transit Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has granted passage permission to 32 vessels through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, the country's state broadcaster reported on May 25.

An additional 5 supertankers also transited the waterway with approval from the IRGC navy.

The New York Times reported the previous day that the US and Iran had reached an agreement in principle to reopen the strait as part of broader negotiations. However, the deal has not yet been signed, and it remains unclear when normal shipping might resume.

"With the details of the agreement still being worked out, it remains unclear what kind of control Iran will continue to exercise over the strait, if any, and whether it will be able to charge tolls for passage",

the newspaper wrote.