IRGC reports destroying US fighter jet deployment sites in Jordan

Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said it had destroyed maintenance infrastructure and fighter jet deployment sites during its strikes on U.S. bases in Jordan, Tasnim reported.

The IRGC said the combined missile and drone operation hit the King Hussein and Al Azraq bases in Jordan, “destroying the technical and repair infrastructure, as well as the enemy fighter deployment sites”, inflicting significant damage.

Jordan reported intercepting eight missiles soon after the IRGC announced the attack.

“Air defence systems intercepted eight missiles that breached the Kingdom’s airspace at dawn today, Monday,” the Jordanian military said.

Earlier, it was reported that a series of explosions was heard on Jordan’s territory.