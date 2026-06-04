IRGC strikes US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck "enemy bases" in Kuwait and Bahrain after U.S. drones attacked sites on Iranian territory, Tasnim News reported Saturday.

The IRGC's Aerospace Force targeted the Ali al-Salem air base in Kuwait and key U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet facilities in Bahrain with ballistic missiles, according to the semi-official news agency.

The strikes came in response to American drone attacks on a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island and a tower in Sirik, said the IRGC.

It warned that further aggression would prompt a response beyond limited strikes, including the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas shipments, rattling global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged economic damage.