Ilham Aliyev received delegation of US Chamber of Commerce
President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's vital contribution to the energy security of numerous countries, including ten EU members and eleven NATO allies, positioning the country as a much more important partner than ever before.

"We observe and respect all our commitments and never mix political agendas with business, which has also been a good opportunity for us to broaden our international presence in the global energy market",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state also noted that in today's rapidly changing world, the country's international relations are also expanding: Azerbaijan has signed strategic partnership documents, agreements, and declarations with many countries, some of which are not on good terms with each other, AZERTAC reports.

"Azerbaijan will never be an area of confrontation; it will be an area of cooperation",

the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

 

