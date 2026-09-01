Investment growth to resume in Russia from 2028 - Reshetnikov

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov has said investment growth in the country is expected to resume from 2028.

"We are now forming a forecast, but it seems that our investments will return to growth somewhere in 2028. As for 2027, we understand such modest expectations",

Reshetnikov said.

The minister described the current economic slowdown as a natural phase of the cycle, adding that the next investment cycle would have a different structure, with increased focus on aircraft manufacturing, shipbuilding, and telecommunications.