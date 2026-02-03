Iran and US to meet in Oman in coming days - report

The U.S. administration has agreed to negotiate with Iranian delegates in Oman, and talks are expected to take place on February 6, Axios reported.

The source in an Arab country said "the nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday."

"The source said the Trump administration agreed to the Iranian request to move the talks from Turkey," Axios reported.

It was noted that "negotiations are still ongoing about whether Arab and Muslim countries from the region will join the talks in Oman."

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said preparations are underway to hold talks with the U.S. in the coming days, with consultations ongoing to finalize the venue.