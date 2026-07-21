Vestnik Kavkaza

IRGC hits-airbase in Kuwait

IRGC hits-airbase in Kuwait
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran has struck and destroyed radar systems at the Ali al-Salem airbase and on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"During the 24th wave of Operation Nasr-2 and as part of the ongoing effort to clear the area of radar systems, IRGC fighters struck an early-warning radar and a tactical radar complex near the Ali al-Salem base, as well as another radar system on the Kuwaiti island of Bubiyan, destroying them," the statement reads.

The Kuwaiti authorities have not yet confirmed these strikes.

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