IRGC hits-airbase in Kuwait

Iran has struck and destroyed radar systems at the Ali al-Salem airbase and on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"During the 24th wave of Operation Nasr-2 and as part of the ongoing effort to clear the area of radar systems, IRGC fighters struck an early-warning radar and a tactical radar complex near the Ali al-Salem base, as well as another radar system on the Kuwaiti island of Bubiyan, destroying them," the statement reads.

The Kuwaiti authorities have not yet confirmed these strikes.