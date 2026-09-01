Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran attacks US bases in Middle East

Iran attacks US bases in Middle East
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran has carried out drone strikes on U.S. military bases in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the Iranian army said in a statement.

"Dozens of the army’s drones carried out strikes on radar systems and US troop deployment sites at the Al Dhafra and Al Minhad bases in the UAE. <...> Radar facilities and an assembly point for the U.S. army’s terrorist forces once again came under massive drone attacks at the Shaikh Isa base in Bahrain," the statement reads.

In addition, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported strikes on the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

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