Iran expects fair agreement with US - Araghchi

Tehran believes a balanced agreement with the U.S. is achievable at the talks in Geneva., Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the Indian TV channel India Today.

"We have made some progress last time. We were able to find some sort of understanding, and I think based on those understandings we can build something in the form of an agreement, a deal," Araghchi said.

According to him, a fair, balanced, and equitable deal is achievable.

The diplomat stressed that it depends on the U.S. determination, but he is not fully convinced that Washington has a real determination to do that.

On February 26, Geneva will host the third round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. to resolve the situation around the republic's nuclear program. Araghchi has already flown to Switzerland to participate in the consultations.