US prefers Israel strikes Iran first - report

Senior advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump prefer that Israel attack Iran before the United States launches strikes on the Islamic Republic, Politico reported.

"Senior advisers to President Donald Trump would prefer Israel strike Iran before the U.S. launches an assault on the country. These Trump administration officials are privately arguing that an Israeli attack would trigger Iran to retaliate, helping muster support from American voters for a U.S. strike," the report reads.

According to Politico, regardless of the desire for Israel to act first, the likeliest scenario may be a jointly launched U.S.-Israel operation.

Washington officials believe that the likelihood of military action appears to be both high and growing.