Iran expects success in talks with US in Geneva - Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his administration sees "good prospects" for the upcoming talks with the United States in Geneva.

He commented on the third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between delegations of Iran and the United States, headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. president's special envoy Steve Witkoff, scheduled to take place in Geneva today.

The Iranian President expressed hope that the diplomatic process would be managed in a way to pull the country out of the "neither war nor peace" situation, adding his administration has made efforts to that end under the guidance of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian said if the talks yield favorable results, his administration will be able to remove obstacles to the country's development with greater ease.

The recent developments follow two rounds of indirect nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran earlier this month, with the first in Muscat on Feb. 6 and the second in Geneva on Feb. 17.